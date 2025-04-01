2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 2-round mock draft includes aggressive QB moves

9. New Orleans Saints - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The New Orleans Saints traded CB Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders last year and also lost Paulson Adebo in free agency, so this team does need another cornerback. We have seen the Saints spending money in free agency and not at all displaying a desire to rebuild.

With Will Johnson still on the board at pick nine in this mock draft, GM Mickey Loomis pulls the trigger. To be fair, this Saints team does have some talent on paper.

10. Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

With the Chicago Bears doing a ton of work with their offensive and defensive line in the offseason, they have afforded themselves the luxury of taking a playmaker at pick 10 in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that playmaker might just be Ashton Jeanty, the talented running back from Boise State.

Jeanty in this backfield with Ben Johnson as the head coach and viable weapons on the outside could make the Bears a very tough offense to stop for years to come. Let's give credit where it's due - Chicago might be close.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Shemar Stewart just oozes tools and potential. Can the San Francisco 49ers tap into that potential? Perhaps. They use the 11th pick in this mock draft on the pass rusher from Texas A&M. With the Niners tapping into a bit of a rebuild this offseason, they should angle toward putting a heavy emphasis on getting better in the trenches.

Stewart can help them achieve just that.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Dallas Cowboys freed up a ton of cap space this offseason, but for what? Micah Parsons does not have a long-term extension, and they haven't made notable free agency moves. This could be shaping up to be another lost season for Dallas, but when their first-round pick rolls around, they could grab a top prospect like Matthew Golden, the talented wide receiver from Texas.

This could be a huge boost to the offense.