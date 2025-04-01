2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 2-round mock draft includes aggressive QB moves

25. Houston Texans - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Houston Texans have made some interesting moves along the offensive line if you ask me, and it seems like that unit actually got a little bit worse, somehow. Houston had one of the worst OLs in the league in 2024, and many mock drafts have them using their first-round pick on a top tackle or guard prospect. Well, why not continue to build on a strength? Houston takes Oregon DT Derrick Harmon at pick 25.

This team does have more picks to use along the offensive line and could still hop into free agency to find someone who could start. The Texans again won the division in 2024 with a 10-7 record and also won a singular playoff game.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

The Los Angeles Rams have done a masterful job at rebuilding along the defensive line in recent NFL drafts, but if you ask me, this team now needs to do the same thing in the secondary, especially at CB. They'll take Shavon Revel from East Carolina at pick 26 in our latest mock draft.

Despite starting 1-4 in 2024, they finished 10-7 and made the playoffs, winning the NFC West division.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Tyler Booker might not fall this far in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he does in our latest mock. The Baltimore Ravens waste no time handing the draft card in and grab him with the 27th overall pick, securing their offensive line. Baltimore did sign WR DeAndre Hopkins in free agency, so they are clearly putting an emphasis on offense.

28. Detroit Lions - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Detroit Lions do have a need at wide receiver, and while Emeka Egbuka might be cut from a similar cloth to Amon-Ra St. Brown, why not have two of them? This could be a fun pick to simply help the offense become even better. If their defense can stay healthy, this team will be a huge problem in 2025.