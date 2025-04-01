2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 2-round mock draft includes aggressive QB moves

29. Washington Commanders - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

After trading for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil to get deeper and more stout on offense, the Washington Commanders still want to surround Jayden Daniels with top-tier players to help him grow in year two. They'll grab Luther Burden III from Missouri. Burden is insane with the ball in his hands and gives Daniels a third viable wide receiver to throw the ball to.

Could Washington make a Super Bowl run in the 2025 NFL Season? I would not rule it out.

30. Buffalo Bills - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

After hammering away on a ton of defensive pieces in free agency, the Buffalo Bills keep it up with Nic Scourton from Texas A&M at the bottom of the first round. Buffalo again lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL playoffs and have to simply figure out a way to get over the hump.

Josh Allen won the MVP in 2024 and could also use another wide receiver. Buffalo could go that route in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

After trading Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, the Kansas City Chiefs could pursue guard Grey Zabel at the bottom of the first round. Trey Smith got the franchise tag, and center Creed Humphrey is not going anywhere. Zabel could be the missing piece for the interior offensive line for years to come and help KC reset a bit financially along the offensive line.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

After losing both Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles taking a defensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is firmly on the table, and they do just that with Tyleik Williams from Ohio State.

Philly also needs to do a bit of work in the secondary as well, but that could be tabled for a later round. Can they get back to the Super Bowl in 2025 and repeat?