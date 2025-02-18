2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock contains a massive trade

29. Washington Commanders - Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

Jahdae Barron kind of feels like Brian Branch a little bit, doesn’t he? Barron can play all over the secondary and is going to be a huge player for Dan Quinn’s defense. He’s the Washington Commanders pick at the 29th slot in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.



Washington shocked the NFL world in 2024 and went 12-5 in the regular season. They also won their first two playoff games and were one game away from the Super Bowl this year. It was truly astounding to see just how far this team went with a head coach in his first year on this job and with a rookie QB in Jayden Daniels.

With a ton of cap space for 2025, Washington is going to be a problem for years to come. They’ll also add a key player to their secondary in this NFL Mock Draft with the selection of Jahdae Barron.

30. Buffalo Bills - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Buffalo Bills absolutely have to beef up their secondary in the 2025 NFL Offseason, and they do just that by taking Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina with the 30th overall selection in this mock draft.

Buffalo can’t keep trotting Damar Hamlin back out there. Yes, he’s a good story, but he’s not an every-week starter in this league. Buffalo has to get more serious on the backend. They did whiff on Kaiir Elam, a former first-round draft pick at CB.

Brandon Beane needs to fix this unit in the 2025 NFL Offseason and could also add some help for his QB at the wide receiver position. Buffalo did trade for Amari Cooper during the season. It will be intriguing to see how the Bills approach this offseason, as they seem to be close, but it’s hard to truly identify what this team needs to get over the hump.