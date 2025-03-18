2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft as free agency continues

9. New Orleans Saints - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The New Orleans Saints should simply take the best player available with each of their 2025 NFL Draft picks. They grab Armand Membou at pick nine in our latest mock draft.

10. Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Chicago Bears addressed their offensive line enough in free agency to warrant taking a RB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They grab Ashton Jeanty from Boise State in a move to field what could be an elite run game.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The San Francisco 49ers have to rebuild their defensive front and put an overall focus on their trenches, so they take Shemar Stewart at pick 11 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

After not doing much in free agency yet again, the Dallas Cowboys add to a position of need and take Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas. Banks might be able to play both guard and tackle.

13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Miami Dolphins need someone like Tyler Warren who plays with a nasty edge and who can do everything that an NFL-caliber tight end can do. The Dolphins offense is going to make a huge leap in 2025 with Warren in the picture.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

After losing some interior offensive line players, the Indianapolis Colts take Tyler Booker from Alabama at pick 14 in this NFL mock draft. Booker is a very safe pick and is going to have a long and successful NFL career.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

I would be floored if the Atlanta Falcons did not take a top defensive prospect with their first-round pick. In this mock, they grab Mykel Williams from Georgia to add some production to their defensive front.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Someone who could probably play both linebacker and EDGE at the NFL level, Jalon Walker from Georgia is one of the best overall players in the 2025 NFL Draft and is going to bring an instant level of juice to the Cardinals defense.