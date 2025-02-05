2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft has a shock at the top

9. New Orleans Saints - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgie

The New Orleans Saints are a total disaster, so I guess the best path forward for this team until their cap situation gets healthier is to load up on good players in the trenches. We have no idea at the moment who will coach this team in 2025, and at this point, I am leaning toward believing that Mickey Loomis is a lame-dunk GM.

The Saints take Mykel Williams to rebuild their defensive line, which has always been pretty solid.

10. Chicago Bears - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Chicago Bears have major needs along the offensive and defensive line. I want to believe that the team will hand out some veteran contracts in free agency along the OL. That could afford them the ability to grab a pass rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft. They take Nic Scourton from Texas A&M at pick 10 in this mock draft.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Robert Saleh is back as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator. With Charvarius Ward a free agent in 2025, they do have a need for another cornerback under a rookie contract. I went with Will Johnson from Michigan here at pick 11. He's one of the best CBs in the NFL Draft class and a day one starter at the position.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

The Cowboys need another wide receiver. They could also use a boost at running back. At pick 12, with Ashton Jeanty off the board, they'll pivot to Luther Burden from Missouri. Dallas has been a total dumpster fire over the last season and pretty much let Mike McCarthy walk out the door. Brian Schottenheimer is their new head coach, so we'll see how that goes.

It's not been an ideal offseason for Dallas thus far.