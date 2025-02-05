2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft has a shock at the top

13. Miami Dolphins - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Miami Dolphins have to figure out how to better play in the cold weather. Getting stronger in the trenches would be a great start. The QB, Tua Tagovailoa, would also benefit from another solid starter along the offensive line, so I went with Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas at pick 13. Miami seems to be on their last straw, if you will.

Tagovailoa needs to stay on the field for most, if not all of the 2025 NFL Season, and the team has to begin making some progress in the postseason, period.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Indianapolis Colts have a nice weaponry on offense, but they do not have a viable tight end or a good QB. Well, they'll get the tight end in this mock draft and snag Tyler Warren from Penn State. Anthony Richardson has been a horrific QB in the NFL, and if I were the Colts, I would not hesitate to throw a three-year, $100 million deal at Sam Darnold to see what kind of progress this team can make in 2025 and beyond.

The Colts will settle on a tight end, for now.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons had a terrible defense in 2024 to say the least. Being that the team is now going to hand the keys over to Michael Penix Jr, it would be wise for them to hit on some of their urgent roster needs to get the most out of this new era.

The Falcons will take Malaki Starks from Georgia at pick 15 in this mock draft. Starks can form a very nice duo on the backend alongside stud safety Jessie Bates III. The NFC South could also be wide open in 2025, so do not sleep on the Falcons if Penix hits his stride.

16. Arizona Cardinals - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

James Pearce Jr heads to the Arizona Cardinals with the 16th pick. The Cards did win eight games in 2024 and could be another solid draft class and free agency away from being a legitimate contender for a playoff spot in the conference. They do need more pass rush juice, so that's my reasoning for Pearce here in the middle of the first round.