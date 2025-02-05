2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft has a shock at the top

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be the messiest playoff team in quite some time. This team ended up losing five games in a row to end the season, including four in a row to end the regular season. Neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields are nearly good enough to be the franchise QB, and it's just an overall bad situation for the Steelers, who will never truly be bad enough to pick in the top five to land a franchise QB.

I guess in the meantime, Justin Fields is probably going to be brought back as their starter in 2025 and potentially longer. That's a bad move, but what do I know? The Steelers do have a huge need in the secondary, so Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame is my pick for the Steelers at 21.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Los Angeles Chargers need a tight end, but they need a Jim Harbaugh tight end even more. Colston Loveland being able to play for Jim Harbaugh again is a great move for both parties. Justin Herbert gets a viable tight end, as LA continues to build up their weaponry. Ladd McConkey and Loveland becomes one of the better duos in the NFL on offense.

The last thing that this team might need is some iOL help and a workhorse running back.

23. Green Bay Packers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of 'good' players. They need more great players. I almost mocked a cornerback to them, but the trenches are more important. Derrick Harmon is a top DL in the 2025 NFL Draft and would be a day one starter for the Packers, who went 11-6 in 2024 and lost in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Green Bay will have to acquire some elite players in order to take that next step. Harmon could be that for the defensive front.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

With Harrison Smith potentially retiring and Cam Bynum a free agent in 2025, the Minnesota Vikings could use some help at safety. Nick Emmanwori is a great athlete and would be a Swiss army knife for Brian Flores, their stud defensive coordinator.

The Vikings will probably let JJ McCarthy take the starting job in 2025, allowing Sam Darnold to explore his free agency options.