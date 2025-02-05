2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft has a shock at the top

25. Houston Texans - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Houston Texans swung a trade for WR Stefon Diggs last offseason, and it did not work out, as Diggs tore his ACL. Tank Dell also suffered another major injury, so it's really now just Nico Collins and a bunch of other guys. The Texans do have a need for a first-round wide receiver, so Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State is my pick here.

Egbuka and CJ Stroud formed an insane connection back in 2022 when both were at Ohio State, for what that is worth. To me, that is plenty enough reason to make this move.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Los Angeles Rams may have some work to do with their tackle situation in 2025 and beyond. Alaric Jackson is a free agent and Rob Havestein is old. The Rams would benefit from keeping their OL in a good spot by taking Josh Simmons from Ohio State.

We have seen the Rams re-make their defensive line with a ton of draft picks in recent years. I could see them doing the same thing with the offensive line this offseason. They did recently hit on a stud OL from the NFL Draft in Steve Avila.

Josh Simmons to the Rams in this NFL mock draft.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

The Baltimore Ravens are an interesting team - the last time they won multiple games in the postseason was all the way back in 2012 when they won the Super Bowl. It's not really clear what the Ravens have to do better to get over the hump in 2025 and beyond.

For now, they'll build up their offensive line with a ton of young players and get Cameron Williams from Texas. Lamar Jackson is probably well on his way to his third NFL MVP award since becoming the full-time starter back in 2019.

28. Detroit Lions - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Detroit Lions suffered a ton of injuries along their defense in the 2024 NFL Season. And with stud defensive end Aidan Hutchinson due for a huge extension, it would be wise for the Lions to rebuild their DL with young players. Tyleik Williams is the pick for the Lions with the 28th selection.

Losing former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is also going to be a tough blow, so them building up the defense to be as talented as possible is a wise move for Brad Holmes, their all-star General Manager.