2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest mock draft includes three major trades

29. Washington Commanders - Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

Getting Jahdae Barron into this secondary would be a great move for Dan Quinn. The Washington Commanders won 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season and made a run with house money all the way to the NFC Championship Game. It was an insane season to witness and does set the stage for this team to put the league on notice yet again in 2025.

They’ve got cap space to spend and could be in the mix for multiple veteran trades if the prices are right. Jayden Daniels is already flirting with elite status, and it’s just abundantly clear that this team is on the right track.

Jahdae Barron can likely play all over the secondary and is a great pick for this defense with the 29th selection.

30. Cleveland Browns - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Our third and final major trade of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft is the Buffalo Bills sending two first-round picks to the Cleveland Browns for defensive end Myles Garrett. The Browns used their second overall pick on Mason Graham, the defensive tackle from Michigan.

And now they use their other first-round pick on Walter Nolen, the talented defensive tackle from Ole Miss. The Browns finally trade Myles Garrett in this NFL Mock Draft, sending him to the Buffalo Bills.

It’s a great move for Buffalo, who again failed to get over the hump in the AFC and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. It was yet again another controversial ending. Josh Allen won the MVP this year, and for much of the year, it did feel like 2024 was going to be the year that the Bills actually got over the hump, but it just did not happen.

Buffalo could use some help along their defensive line, so Myles Garrett figures to take that unit to the next level. The Browns rebuild their DL after trading Garrett and now have two young and hungry players to leave their own mark with the franchise.

All in all, both teams are satisfied with the move. Myles Garrett heads to a contender and the Browns get some hope for the future.