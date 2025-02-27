2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

29. Washington Commanders - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

It would not shock me if the Washington Commanders swung a major trade this offseason. They have the draft capital and the financial resources to pull something off. This team was outstanding in 2024 with rookie QB sensation Jayden Daniels.

They went 12-5 in the regular season and won 14 total games in 2024, making it within one game of the Super Bowl. Washington was probably not expected to make the playoffs, let alone face the Philadelphia Eagles in the conference championship game, but here we are.

The team is now slated to pick 29th in the 2025 NFL Draft, and another pass rusher makes a lot of sense for this team. Heck, if you told me they were able to come away with Myles Garrett, I would not be shocked.

For now, though, they won’t pull that trade off here. They will instead take Texas A&M pass rusher Nic Scourton and continue building through the NFL Draft.

30. Cleveland Browns (via BUF) - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Here we go! The Cleveland Browns are going to make the right move for the long-term and send Myles Garrett to a new team. The full trade package is below.

But the main part of the deal for this 2025 NFL Mock Draft is the first-round pick coming to the Browns to the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo gets Garrett and truly puts a bow on what could be an elite defensive line in 2025.

The Browns take their second defensive tackle of the first round and grab Walter Nolen from Ole Miss. Cleveland isn’t messing around with the trenches in the event that they do indeed trade Garrett. This could be one of the more major moves we see in quite some time, but it’s the right move at the end of the day.

Cleveland is in a rebuilding mode, and the Bills simply need to get a few elite players to perhaps finally get over the edge in the NFL playoffs. They again fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Myles Garrett to the Buffalo Bills as one major trade in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.