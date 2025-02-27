2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

The Jacksonville Jaguars just hired someone who is 34 years old to be the General Manager of their team. It is quite insane how young the Jags have gotten this offseason, but it could be for the better. The Jags have needs on both sides of the ball, but they don’t have a bad roster by any means. I understand that it is easy to bash former GM Trent Baalke, but he did hit on some draft picks.,

The Jaguars could compete for the AFC South in 2025 if the right players are sprinkled into this roster, and Travis Hunter could be one of them. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 and can play both CB and WR in the NFL. He probably settles more in at cornerback, which is an urgent need for the team.

But being that Liam Coen, their new head coach, is an offensive mind, I am sure he would have certain packages to deploy Hunter on offense. He might just be a historically good athlete, and that is not a hyperbole at all.

Hunter to the Jags at pick five in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Cameron Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Cam Ward falling into the laps of the Las Vegas Raiders would be a great scenario for them. Here in pick six, the Raiders make the move and set-up what could be a viable long-term QB situation. Vegas would need to bring in a veteran bridge QB for a year or two, and I do wonder how willing the Seattle Seahawks would be to trade Geno Smith?

Smith could play for his old coach in Pete Carroll and could hold the fort down for a year or so. Anyway, the Raiders aren’t going to make any progress in the loaded AFC until they draft and develop a quarterback. Well, could Cam Ward be that guy?

Carroll also isn’t likely coaching for a super long time, so this could be a neat scenario for the head coach, as he could leave the team in great hands if Ward is able to develop. Vegas also needs some defensive help as always and could absolutely use a RB1 and another wide receiver as well.

The focal point of the offense will be Brock Bowers until further notice.