2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

9. New Orleans Saints - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore would probably love a dynamic weapon like Tyler Warren. The team also simply needs to get more talent on the roster, as the roster right now is old and expensive. General Manager Mickey Loomis has frankly done a terrible job at managing this roster in recent years, and the bubble is about to burst.

Hiring a new head coach gives the Saints every single reason to reset a little bit and to land a blue-chip prospect in the first round. Tyler Warren can do it all from the TE position and could be a great weapon for Derek Carr in 2025.

That is, unless the Saints opt to trade or cut Carr, which I am sure can be an option. Tyler Warren at pick nine to the New Orleans Saints in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

10. Chicago Bears - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

Needing another pass rusher, the Chicago Bears take James Pearce Jr from Tennessee at pick 10. The Bears also need to improve their offensive line, but I would expect that they could address the OL in free agency. They also do not have to take someone along the offensive line in the first round.

I understand that position is one to improve, and being that Caleb Williams is the QB, the offense will be under a microscope, but this team has other needs. Getting Pearce would boost the DL and give the Bears the missing piece they need for that unit.

Dennis Allen is also their new defensive coordinator, and he has shown a great ability as a coordinator but has failed during his time as a head coach. James Pearce Jr to the Chicago Bears at pick 10 in this NFL Mock Draft.