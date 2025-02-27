2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

I would have to think that the 2025 NFL Season is going to be huge for the Miami Dolphins. With some of the key players slowly getting older and the team’s QB not being able to stay consistently healthy, you get the feeling that major changes could be coming next offseason if they fail to get it done this season.

And I think the Dolphins would have to at least win a playoff game for the operation to continue. One area of the roster that could be improved and could help the Dolphins play in the cold is the offensive line. Tyler Booker is one of the more sure-fire prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft and is a day one starter at guard.

The Dolphins should not hesitate to submit his draft card if he is there at pick 13. They could probably also use a running back and a tight end. Heck, they could use a lot of things, but overall, the roster isn’t terrible and it is plenty good enough for this team to win 10-ish games in 2025 and compete for a Wild Card spot.

Much of their success will depend on the health of Tua Tagovailoa.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

I truly have no idea how the Indianapolis Colts will do in 2025. They have a nice roster overall, but are missing the main QB piece with Anthony Richardson, who has truly been awful in his two-year NFL career. Now to be fair to Richardson, a guy like Josh Allen did not breakout until year three, so perhaps the raw Richardson could be a late-bloomer.

If he is, the Colts will be a dangerous team, but they cannot neglect their needs in the offseason. One area they have to address is the secondary. They need another safety and another cornerback, so I went with Malaki Starks from Georgia here in the middle of the first round.

You also get the feeling that Chris Ballard might be on his last straw as the team’s GM. He’s got virtually no broad success as the GM and has survived in the GM chair a lot longer than I thought he would have.