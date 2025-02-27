2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest three-round mock contains two massive trades

15. Atlanta Falcons - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Atlanta Falcons are approaching a huge offseason here in 2025. This team had playoff hopes in 2025, but the decline of Kirk Cousins spelled their demise. However, GM Terry Fontenot may have saved his job by taking Michael Penix Jr at pick eight in the 2024 NFL Draft.

If they had their eyes on Penix the entire time, signing Kirk Cousins makes zero sense, but here we are. If I had to guess, Cousins is probably not on the team in 2025 and the Falcons go full-force all-in with Penix.

There is a lot to like with the young QB, and with the personnel around him on offense being strong, he could enjoy some success. Atlanta has to fix their inept defense, so they take Michigan cornerback Will Johnson at pick 15 here in this mock draft.

They also need another safety and some pass rush help. Their defensive line is old, so the DL could be a first-round need for them here. For now, though, they address the secondary.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty falling to pick 16 was a bit of a shock, but here we are. Even with James Conner in the mix, the Arizona Cardinals cannot pass up on the possibility of taking Jeanty, who is the clear-cut best RB in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

He also may be a top-3 player in the entire 2025 NFL Draft and projects out to be an elite NFL player. The Cardinals doubled their win total from 2023 and managed to win eight games in 2024. I am telling you right now; this team has the right coaching staff in place and simply needs to acquire more talent.

If GM Monti Ossenfort can do that, the Cards will win double-digit games in 2025 and compete for the NFC West. Heck, they could win the division next year, especially if the Los Angeles Rams decide to trade away QB Matthew Stafford.

Ashton Jeanty and Marvin Harrison Jr become the two focal points of the offense in Arizona after this draft pick.