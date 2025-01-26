2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest two-round mock includes some chaos at the top

37. New England Patriots - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami, (FL)

The New England Patriots do need someone like Xavier Restrepo in their WR room. The team parted ways with Jerod Mayo after just one season and brought in Mike Vrabel, who is a slam-dunk hire and a sure-thing at the head coach position.

The Pats have some work to do along their offensive line and within the WR unit. I would expect New England to sign a FA or two along the OL and perhaps look to the 2025 NFL Draft to cap that unit off while also adding some players at WR.

Restrepo is a sensational route-runner and could develop an early connection with Drake Maye with his strong ability to separate.

38. New York Jets - Jahdae Barron, S, Texas

Jahdae Barron heads to the New York Jets here in the second round. With the Jets hiring a former defensive back in Aaron Glenn as their head coach, I would be shocked if they did not add a DB with one of their first picks.

Glenn brings a strong command of the defense and is very well-respected. Robert Saleh kind of had the same makeup, so we will see if anything different changes. Barron seems to be able to play all over the secondary, which could be a huge get for the type of defense that Glenn likes to run.

39. Cleveland Browns (via LV) - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The Cleveland Browns bolster their pass rush and take Mike Green from Marshall at pick 39. They have now taken a WR, RB, and EDGE with their first three picks, so they are hitting on some valuable positions. In this scenario where Cleveland has not taken a QB, you would expect them to perhaps look to the FA market for a one-year stopgap option to allow them to further assess the room following the 2025 NFL Season.

40. New Orleans Saints - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The New Orleans Saints take Armand Membou with their second-round in the 2025 NFL Draft. We have bashed the Saints plenty enough times here, so I do not need to repeat myself.

We’ll see how good the Saints are in 2025. This is going to be a multi-year process for them to get back into contention.