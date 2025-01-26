2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest two-round mock includes some chaos at the top

41. Chicago Bears - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia

The Chicago Bears are clearly not messing around with their offensive line, as they take Wyatt Milum from West Virginia at pick 41 in this NFL mock draft. The Bears have now nearly totally remade their interior OL with Tyler Booker and now Milum. This would obviously to back to Ben Johnson being the new head coach.

Johnson enjoyed a ton of success with the Lions as their offensive coordinator, and the single-best part of that Lions’ unit was their top offensive line. If Johnson and GM Ryan Poles cannot field an above-average OL, I am not sure they would be doing Caleb Williams any favors.

42. Chicago Bears - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

The Bears have two picks in a row here in the second round. This time they focus on the defensive side of the ball and take Landon Jackson from Arkansas. It does feel like this team is missing one more pass rusher, so the hope here is that Jackson can form a nice pass rush duo alongside Montez Sweat, who they traded for last offseason.

Chicago is clearly serious about rebuilding their team.

43. San Francisco 49ers - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

The San Francisco 49ers take Josh Conerly Jr from Oregon at pick 43. This would be a wise pick, as the Niners could use a long-term LT replacement after Trent Williams and also could use some RT help.

San Fran has constantly fielded top-tier rosters in recent years, but for whatever reason, they never have had a top-tier offensive line. Maybe this time around after a down year will change things.

44. Dallas Cowboys - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

The Dallas Cowboys keep up on the offensive side of the ball and take Kaleb Johnson from Iowa. Dallas is a clown show at the moment if we are being honest, but they are clearly investing into the offense at positions of need, and you can’t fault them for that.