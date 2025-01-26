2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest two-round mock includes some chaos at the top

45. Indianapolis Colts - Jaxon Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The Indianapolis Colts put a more concrete plan in place and take Jaxon Dart from Ole Miss in the second round, and this is not a bad selection by any means. With how dreadfully awful Anthony Richardson has been in his two years in the NFL, you would think that Indy does want to put some pressure behind him.

I am not sure Richardson is going to come close to being a franchise QB, but I guess that’s the point here. Indy does largely have a solid roster overall, and could be a QB away depending on who you ask. Dart will compete with Richardson in 2025 for the starting role.

46. Chicago Bears (via ATL) - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

Yet another pick in the second round for the Chicago Bears has them taking Deone Walker from Kentucky, and this is clearly a ‘trenches’ draft for the Bears. It’s got to be a breath of fresh air if this mock were to come to life. Chicago has to make a good bit of progress in the offseason to compete in the NFC North, and no matter what, games in the NFL are usually won and lost at QB and in the trenches.

I do believe the Bears have the QB, so if they can improve the trenches, watch out. Walker heads to Chicago inn this NFL mock draft.

47. Arizona Cardinals - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Arizona Cardinals continue to stack talent in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft and take Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M, who I have seen people call more of a ‘tools’ prospect. The Cards are not far away from competing - I have maintained that this team is set at QB and with their coaching staff.

It’s just a talent issue at this point. GM Monti Ossenfort has to get more talent on his roster.

48. Miami Dolphins - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

The Miami Dolphins take pass rusher Princely Umanmielen at pick 48. Seeing as neither Bradley Chubb nor Jaelan Phillips can stay healthy, it would make some sense for the Dolphins to turn the page on that duo. They got some nice production from 2024 rookie Chop Robinson and look to see if they can get something similar with Umanmielen.

I guess Miami could be a viable team if they toughen up on the inside, but I would not hold my breath there.