2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest two-round mock includes some chaos at the top

49. Cincinnati Bengals - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

With the possibility of losing Tee Higgins in free agency, the Cincinnati Bengals take WR Elic Ayomanor from Stanford here in the second round of this NFL mock draft.

50. Seattle Seahawks - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

The Seattle Seahawks further bolster their secondary for Mike Macdonald and snag Xavier Watts from Notre Dame at pick 50.

51. Denver Broncos - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The Denver Broncos took WR Emeka Egbuka in the first round of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. That was a great move for the team to give the offense and Bo Nix a missing piece at WR. Egbuka fits their offense like a glove.

Well here in round two, the Broncos come away with one of the top RB prospects in Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State. It became clear quite early on in the 2024 NFL Season that Denver did not have a competent RB1 on the roster, and while head coach Sean Payton loves his RB by committee approach, he still does need a back capable of being efficient while carrying the ball 200+ times in a season.

A running back rotation headlined by Judkins and their other backs in Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin could give them a fierce RB rotation. Javonte Williams is set to be a free agent in 2025 and is really only useful in pass protection. He’s not a good running back but offers other value.

Denver has to do whatever it takes to make life easier for Bo Nix in a crucial year two. We have seen many of the best QBs in the NFL today take huge leaps in their second year. And for the Denver Broncos, they could truly put the league on notice in 2025 if they had the right offseason.

Getting a wide receiver and running back with their first two picks is a great start.

52. Pittsburgh Steelers - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The Pittsburgh Steelers again hammer away at their offensive line and take Aireontae Ersery from Minnesota. They used top picks last year on Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier, so the Steelers truly aren’t messing around along the offensive line.

They haven’t really fielded a notable offensive line in a good while, so this pick would not be much of a shock, and no matter if Justin Fields or Russell Wilson is their QB1 in 2025, they will need to surround them with a top OL.

Both Fields and Wilson take a ton of sacks, and that’s just the type of QB they play. But you do have to wonder if those sack totals can come down with an elite offensive line.