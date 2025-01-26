2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest two-round mock includes some chaos at the top

57. Carolina Panthers - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

The Carolina Panthers may have something cooking with Bryce Young. He definitely benefitted from the benching in the middle of the 2024 NFL Season. We saw the Panthers help out their pass rush in the first round of this mock draft. They will now address the offensive side of the ball and take Isaiah Bond from Texas.

I would expect Carolina to be players for guys like Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin, and it really would not shock me if they were able to get one of them. Young is still on his rookie deal, and if he can make another leap into being a franchise QB in 2025, Carolina would be in great shape. The NFC South is extremely winnable, so do not rule this team out.

58. Houston Texans - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

The Houston Texans again address their offensive line. We saw them perhaps shockingly fire former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. I guess the team’s offense just did not make a big enough leap for them to keep Slowik around.

This offense is quite talented on paper, but no one is disputing their need for help along the offensive line, so Purdue tackle Marcus Mbow is the pick here with the 58th overall selection.

Year three of the CJ Stroud era is going to be flat-out huge for this franchise.

59. Baltimore Ravens - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

The Baltimore Ravens take CB Darien Porter from Iowa State at pick 59 in this NFL mock draft. We saw this team again win only won playoff game - they fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round and just have not been able to get over the hump.

The best thing they can do in the meantime is again try to load up with as much talent as possible, so Porter is the pick here to bolster their defense. If you ask me, the Ravens have a coaching issue…

60. Detroit Lions - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Detroit Lions take Matthew Golden at pick 60 in this 2025 NFL mock draft. Losing Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears is going to hurt. And oh yeah, they also lost Aaron Glenn to the New York Jets. Detroit is an obvious candidate to regress in 2025, and I do think they will.

Coaching is probably more important than roster talent, so Dan Campbell is going to have to knock these coordinator hires out of the park. After they do that, they can continue adding the best players available.