2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest two-round mock includes some chaos at the top

61. Washington Commanders - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

How about the Washington Commanders? Set to play in the NFC Championship Game, they will head into the 2025 NFL Offseason with a ton of cap space and the ability to do just about whatever they want in the 2025 NFL Mock Draft. In the first round, they went with Colston Loveland from Michigan.

Here in the second round, they go with Barrett Carter, the linebacker from Clemson. The Commanders do have Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu in the middle of their defense, but with Wagner’s age, it might be wise to bring in a younger player at the position.

62. Buffalo Bills - Savion Williams, WR, TCU

The Buffalo Bills take Savion Williams from TCU at the bottom of the second round. He is a massive 6’5” target who hauled in 60 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 for the Horned Frogs. He also added 322 rushing yards and another six scores, so he’s got some unlikely rushing ability as well.

Another big-bodied target for Josh Allen sees the Bills continue to bring in young players into the offense.

63. Philadelphia Eagles - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The Philadelphia Eagles take TE Mason Taylor from LSU at pick 63 in this NFL mock draft. In 2024, Taylor caught 55 receptions for 546 yards, so he was productive. The Eagles are always loading up on offense, and if you ask me, they have to as long as Jalen Hurts is their QB.

Philly is playing in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders and could make their second Super Bowl in three seasons.

64. Kansas City Chiefs - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State

The Kansas City Chiefs have found a lot of luck with mid and late-round defensive backs. This time, they will take a DB in the second round. They grab Kevin Winston Jr from Penn State. The Chiefs’ defense has been solid for years now, but they could afford to bring in another DB. Safety Justin Reid is a free agent in 2025 as well.

The Chiefs also traded L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans last year, so this secondary could look a lot different in 2025 from how it has in previous seasons.

There you have it, our latest two-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft.