2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest two-round mock includes some chaos at the top

9. New Orleans Saints - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The New Orleans Saints are a total mess, and I think that is putting it lightly. They are again in cap hell and have needed to rebuild for multiple years. Heck, why did they sign Derek Carr? What were they thinking? It has been a disappointing few years for the Saints, and the downfall truly did begin when Drew Brees and Sean Payton both left.

GM Mickey Loomis is probably not someone who should be digging them out of this mess considering he got himself into it, but here we are. The Saints just aren’t an appealing team, and in the 2025 NFL Draft, they should simply hold out hope that a worthy player is waiting for them at pick nine.

They were able to grab Nic Scourton, a pass rusher from Texas A&M. If nothing else, the Saints adding to their trenches is a wise idea. Besides getting the QB right, the trenches are the next most important thing. It is a foregone conclusion that Carr isn’t going to be their long-term future, so they do have to figure out what to do at the most important position in all of sports.

10. Atlanta Falcons (via CHI) - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Atlanta Falcons are trading up with the Chicago Bears in this NFL mock draft. Atlanta takes James Pearce Jr from Tennessee in hopes that he can help out their weak defensive line. The Falcons’ defense was just embarrassing in 2024 if we are being honest. They have to add some reinforcements to the unit in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pearce Jr is able to get into the backfield at a high level, and that is a huge part of what this defense is missing. Offensively, the team is riding with Michael Penix Jr in 2025. If Penix Jr can make a year two leap and the defense has some new faces, the Falcons may actually be able to win the NFC South. It seems like a brutal time to be a Falcons’ fan, but there is a clear-cut path for this team to get back to winning.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The San Francisco 49ers are in an interesting position. They just brought back Robert Saleh to be their defensive coordinator, which was the position he held before getting hired as head coach of the New York Jets. It is such a stellar move by both parties, and it leads me to believe the Niners do not want to entertain any idea of a rebuild.

With some of their key players getting older and hurt more, they should, but I do believe they will run it back yet again in 2025. That could lead to them being a bit aggressive in the offseason. One area on defense that they will need to address is cornerback, as Charvarius Ward is a free agent.

I mocked Will Johnson to the Niners here at pick 11. He is the best CB in the NFL Draft and could be a logical fit in San Fran. Heck, the Niners could even also bring back DJ Reed who played for Saleh many times before.

San Francisco will have to decide if they want to extend QB Brock Purdy and also have to see if guys like Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk will be able to come back for the start of the 2025 NFL Season.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

At pick 12 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Dallas Cowboys take Luther Burden, a wide receiver from Missouri. The Cowboys are missing some juice at the WR position outside of CeeDee Lamb, and to me, and WR makes more sense for this team in the first round instead of a running back, which is also a need for this team.

The Cowboys are a mess, though - they let Mike McCarthy go very late in the process and do not appear to have a clue what they are doing with their current head coaching search. I guess hitting on some draft picks can make things easier for this team in 2025 and beyond.

And getting Dak Prescott back healthy and into the lineup will be huge. Prescott would love to have another stud WR to throw the ball to on offense.