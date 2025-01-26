2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest two-round mock includes some chaos at the top

13. Miami Dolphins - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Miami Dolphins probably have to get some more beef in the trenches for the sake of protecting their QB and also to shed this reputation of not being able to play in the cold. Yes, the Dolphins tend to stink it up when it gets a little bit chilly outside.

Hitting on the trenches is a huge way for them to improve on these issues. I went with Kelvin Banks Jr here at pick 13 in this NFL mock draft. Banks might end up kicking inside to guard, but even if he can play tackle, he can satisfy a need for Miami. They again lost QB Tua Tagovailoa for some games in 2024 due to yet another concussion.

While Tagovailoa is a productive QB when on the field, he gets hurt too much and does not seem to be good enough to hang with the likes of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and others.

The Dolphins did extend him, so they are stuck with him, but shoring up the offensive line could actually give them a nice runway to potentially bring in another QB sometime in the near future - I just do not see how this team could keep trying to run it back with their current QB situation given the clear limitations.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Indianapolis Colts are a mess, but they do have a nice foundation. They are primarily a mess because they have a horrific QB situation and have not won much of anything in quite some time. Their secondary definitely needs some work, so at pick 14 in this NFL mock draft, top safety Malaki Starks heads to Indy. The Colts also have a clear-cut need at tight end as well.

GM Chris Ballard has his flaws for sure, and that’s reflected in his losing record as the Colts’ GM. Anthony Richardson really needs to make a huge leap in 2025 to get this franchise back on the right track, and if not, it could cost both Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen their jobs.

While you may think the Colts should take another weapon on offense with their first-round pick, shoring up the secondary is a must, and new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo would surely appreciate some more talent on the backend.

15. Chicago Bears (via ATL) - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The Chicago Bears are still able to snag a top OL prospect in Tyler Booker from Alabama. With Ben Johnson as their new head coach, there will be a huge emphasis on the offensive line. Booker is a great pick here.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Arizona Cardinals simply need more talent on both sides of the ball. Their first pick here in this NFL mock draft is Will Campbell, the talented OL prospect from LSU.