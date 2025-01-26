2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest two-round mock includes some chaos at the top

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The Cincinnati Bengals have to work to shore up parts of their defense this coming offseason, and Jalon Walker is a perfect pick for them here at the no. 17 overall selection in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Seattle needs to fix their offensive line a bit, so I went with Cameron Williams from Texas. Geno Smith may or may not be their QB for the future, but in either scenario, the OL needs some work.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

So, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers probably thought they were going to get Liam Coen back as their offensive coordinator, but that didn’t happen. In a shocking scenario that is quite uncommon in the NFL, Coen seemed to back off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching job due to Trent Baalke being the GM.

Well, when the Jags fired Baalke, the interest from Coen seemed to be there again. And after what appears to be Coen ghosting the Bucs, he is now in Jacksonville. Wow. The Buccaneers are now left without an offensive coordinator for the time being.

But that cannot distract them from their defensive needs, as Shavon Revel from East Carolina heads to Tampa at pick 19 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. The Bucs could very much use another body at CB, so the draft pick here is simply for need.

Tampa again won the NFC South in the 2024 NFL Season. That’s now four years in a row they have won the division and two times in a row in the Baker Mayfield era. With the division still appearing to be weak, the Bucs can still compete for the title in 2025.

20. Denver Broncos - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Denver Broncos get themselves the perfect wide receiver for Bo Nix and the offense. Denver has their big-bodied “x’ target in Courtland Sutton and their gadget guy in Marvin Mims Jr. What they are missing is someone like Emeka Egbuka. He can slide into the “z” role for them, as he is a crafty route-runner with sure hands, and he can block.

Those qualities are what the Broncos are missing in the WR move, but the work can’t be done for Denver on offense. This team is also missing a true RB1 and a tight end that can actually catch passes consistently. Them getting to 10 wins in 2024 and making the postseason was flat-out incredible if you ask me.

Many people doubted the Denver Broncos in 2024 and thought this team was going to win three or four games, but here we are. Denver takes Emeka Egbuka at pick 20 in this NFL mock draft in what is a slam-dunk fit for both parties.