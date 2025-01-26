2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest two-round mock includes some chaos at the top

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The Pittsburgh Steelers absolutely need to get their secondary shored up this coming offseason, Benjamin Morrison is from a rugged and buttoned-up culture at Notre Dame and would be a perfect fit for the Steelers at pick 21. The biggest issue for the Steelers heading into this coming offseason is how they approach the QB room. In this mock draft, we have them staying put and not taking a first-round quarterback.

Could they address the room in another round, though?

22. New York Jets (via LAC) - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The New York Jets traded down with the Los Angeles Chargers and were still able to nab a huge piece for their offense. Tyler Warren is a stellar tight end and is going to be a huge boost at the position. It is not clear at the moment if Aaron Rodgers is going to return to the Jets’ sidelines in 2025. With the team making it official with Aaron Glenn, Glenn may want a bridge QB for a year.

Rodgers to Warren could be a problem for 2025.

23. Green Bay Packers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Green Bay Packers simply need more ‘elite’ players, as they have a lot of ‘good’ ones if that makes sense. This is a very deep team all throughout the roster, but they still feel a bit young and need some more top-end talent. We could argue that the Packers could go in a number of directions here in the first round.

Derrick Harmon feels like a good pick for them, as it’s never a bad thing to bolster the trenches. It honestly would not shock me to see the Packers trying to find a high-end wide receiver upgrade in 2025 and beyond. That could be a sneaky position they target with their first-round pick.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

At pick 24, the Minnesota Vikings continue laying the foundation for the long-term. This team is so well-run that they got elite production out of Sam Darnold in 2024. Darnold is probably hitting free agency, as the Vikings surely want to see what they have in JJ McCarthy, their 2024 NFL Draft rookie QB.

The Vikes do need another body or two in the secondary, so I went with one of the top safeties in Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina.