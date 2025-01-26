2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest two-round mock includes some chaos at the top

29. Washington Commanders - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

How about this pick for the Washington Commanders? Colston Loveland heads to the team here at pick 29 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. The team could certainly bring Zach Ertz back in 2025, but getting another weapon for Jayden Daniels is a must.

The Commanders are kind of playing with house money in 2024, so this coming offseason is going to be all about loading up. Heck, Jayden Daniels may be a top-8 QB already, and the Washington Commanders are just one win away from making the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl!

Loveland is a plus-receiver at the position and has some nice YAC ability. This is a stellar pick for the Commanders.

30. Buffalo Bills - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

The Buffalo Bills get stouter in the trenches with Walter Nolen at pick 30. Buffalo did go under a bit of roster re-tooling this past offseason, and I was even in the camp thinking that they were going to decline a bit, and boy was I wrong. We shall see if the Bills can get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL playoffs to make the Super Bowl.

Next offseason will again see the Bills try to add the right pieces to maintain their status atop the AFC East and atop the AFC. Is this the year that the Bills get past the Chiefs in the postseason?

31. Philadelphia Eagles - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The Philadelphia Eagles take another defensive lineman in the NFL Draft. The team could lose Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency this coming offseason, so it could be a hidden need for Howie Roseman, who has always done a top-tier job of building up the trenches.

Kenneth Grant is one of the best defensive tackle prospects in the country and heads to Philly.

32. Kansas City Chiefs - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

At the bottom of the first round, the Kansas City Chiefs take Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona. He may kick inside to guard at the next level, but they still should try him at tackle first. Joe Thuney is getting old and Trey Smith is a free agent, and with their instability at both tackle spots, you can easily see why OL is a need for KC.