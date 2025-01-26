2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest two-round mock includes some chaos at the top

33. Cleveland Browns - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Cleveland Browns take Omarion Hampton from North Carolina at the top of the second round of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. With the Browns probably not bringing Nick Chubb back, it would make sense for the team to bring in another RB who can be their primary RB for the long-term.

In their quest to rebuild after the dreaded Deshaun Watson trade, the Browns must pay attention to all of their needs. They cannot just focus on one side of the ball. Omarion Hampton is a solid pick for the franchise. Little by little, they can get out of this.

34. New York Giants - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

At pick 34, the New York Giants select Tre Harris from Ole Miss. After getting Cam Ward in the first round, the Giants continue to hammer away at the rest of their offensive needs. I would not have hated a pick along the offensive line here, but you can’t go wrong with the talented Harris.

You do get the feeling that Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are on their last chance. Fielding a competent offense and showing signs of gradual progress with a rookie QB could be what allows them to keep their jobs into 2026 and beyond.

I simply do not think Schoen is nearly a good enough GM to dig them out of this, but I guess you just never know.

35. Tennessee Titans - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Quarterback! The Tennessee Titans take Jalen Milroe at the top of the second round in this NFL mock draft. The team did take Travis Hunter with the first overall pick, so being able to get Milroe here in the second round does feel like better value than if they would have taken Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with that pick.

New Titans’ GM Mike Borgonzi has worked with the Kansas City Chiefs’ organization for years, so you have to think he could have a decent feeling about what a high-end franchise QB can do for a team…

Jalen Milroe heads to Tennessee.

36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had quite and interesting offseason thus far. They did have flat-out awful play from their cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Season. And I think that is understating it, honestly. The Jags do have a solid roster and are not far off. A strong free agency period and good NFL Draft can have this team back in contention for the AFC South title, the division they won just two years ago.