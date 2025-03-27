2025 NFL Mock Draft: Major top 10 shakeup in latest first-round mock draft

29. Washington Commanders - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

How about the Washington Commanders? They have already swung two major trades to help out Jayden Daniels, who was nearly elite as a rookie. Laremy Tunsil is now his left tackle, and he’s got a new weapon in Deebo Samuel to throw the ball to. This team could be on the cusp of greatness, but they nearly achieved that in 2024, winning 14 total games and 12 in the regular season.

With their offensive additions this offseason, I could see this team flipping to the defensive side of the ball. They take Nic Scourton at pick 29 in this mock draft to further bolster their pass rush. While I am not sure this team is ready to compete with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, they are definitely getting a lot closer.

Washington has hit home run after home run over the last year and have totally flipped the script with their franchise. Hats off to GM Adam Peters and the entire crew. Can they keep building this thing the right way in 2025?

30. Buffalo Bills - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

A position of need for the Buffalo Bills is at cornerback and safety. This team did address their defensive line in free agency, notably signing Joey Bosa. They also could use another wide receiver, so I am thinking that Buffalo does address either the secondary or wide receiver in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shavon Revel is the talented cornerback from East Carolina and could be their choice. In 2024, Buffalo made it to the AFC Championship Game but again lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. At some point, Buffalo has to make a Super Bowl run, right?

If nothing else, Josh Allen won his first MVP last year. The Bills are a great team and will try to further bolster their defense in the NFL Draft.