2025 NFL Mock Draft: Major top 10 shakeup in latest first-round mock draft

9. New Orleans Saints - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

The New Orleans Saints take Tet McMillan at pick nine in our latest mock draft. There has been some interesting discussions about McMillan on social media, but overall, this is a high-end prospect and the best wide receiver in the class.

He could be a perfect compliment to Chris Olave, who has struggled a bit to stay on the field. The Saints clearly are not ready to rebuild, as they have kind of doubled down on pushing the can down the road and have signed some free agents this offseason.

One of their most notable signings was Justin Reid, the former Kansas City Chiefs stud safety. With McMillan now in the picture, life could get a bit easier for Derek Carr, their QB, who was signed before the 2023 NFL Season.

I truly have no clue what GM Mickey Loomis is trying to do, but they clearly want to keep this thing going. New Orleans also hired Kellen Moore as their next head coach earlier this offseason. I could see the Saints at best winning 10 games and capturing the division, but winning about half of that and bottoming out at the worst.

10. Chicago Bears - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

You have to give credit to the Chicago Bears for what they have been able to do this offseason. Their most notable moves came along the offensive line, trading for Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney, and signing Drew Dalman. It’s clear that Ben Johnson, their new head coach, wants to create in Chicago what he had for a few years with the Detroit Lions.

It’s a good idea, as Caleb Williams is simply not going to develop without a competent offensive line. With Ashton Jeanty off the board, who I could see the Bears taking in the NFL Draft, they further bolster the trenches by taking Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M.