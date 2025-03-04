2025 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple major trades highlight this first round mock

25. Houston Texans - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Houston Texans reuniting Emeka Egbuka with his former college teammate in CJ Stroud is a move that many will see from miles away. Egbuka fills a huge need for the Texans, as the team may all of a sudden need to remake their WR room. Stefon Diggs is a free agent in 2025 and tore his ACL, and Tank Dell suffered yet another major knee injury.

Nico Collins is obviously the top-dog in this room but would benefit from a guy like Egbuka being able to eat up a ton of the field closer to the line of scrimmage. Emeka Egbuka is a very strong prospect and someone who may come with an incredibly high floor in the NFL.

The Texans must also address their offensive line, and that could absolutely be where they go with the 25th overall pick. However, GM Nick Caserio cannot pass up on the chance to give CJ Stroud one of his old teammates back, so this pick still makes a ton of sense if you ask me.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The Los Angeles Rams take Jalon Walker from Georgia with the 26th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Walker might be best off the EDGE, but he could also play some ILB, and I may be boring here, but I actually think the Rams could benefit the most from thrusting Walker inside and having him play ILB, which is a huge position of need for the Rams.

The Rams did get into a bit of drama already this offseason with the Matthew Stafford situation. Stafford and the Rams both seemed to acknowledge that they were content moving in a different direction but also content remaining together.

The two sides apparently agreed on a new contract, so Stafford is returning to LA for the 2025 NFL Season, which was the right move. The Rams did come very close to beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL playoffs, so let’s not pretend like this is some bad, rebuilding team.

A few additions here and there this coming offseason could have this team in a great spot for 2025.