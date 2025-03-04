2025 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple major trades highlight this first round mock

7. New York Jets - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The New York Jets take Tyler Warren at pick seven in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. This isn't a terrible selection by any means, and I understand that all we have recently heard about the New York Jets is that they need to take a QB or figure out something at the position. That isn't wrong, but this is a very weak QB class, and I am not sure the Jets would benefit from Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with pick no. 7.

They could look to address the position later on and instead try to find some blue-chip talent. Tyler Warren just might be that type of player. He's the best tight end in an incredibly loaded TE class and is absolutely one of the 10 best prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

New York does need more production from their TE position, so this is not only a case of the best player available, but it also hits on a crucial need for them. This is a great first pick for new GM Darren Mougey.

8. Carolina Panthers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

How about Bryce Young? While the verdict is still out for the most part, the QB did look appreciably better after his benching in the 2024 NFL Season. This is a huge third year for him, and he really hasn't established himself just yet as a franchise quarterback, but it seems like head coach Dave Canales might be on to something with him.

Canales has recently worked some magic with guys like Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. The Panthers do need to get Young another weapon at wide receiver, so they take Arizona wide receiver Tet McMillan at pick eight in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Would this take the team's offense to the next level?