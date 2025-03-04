2025 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple major trades highlight this first round mock

9. New Orleans Saints - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The New Orleans Saints need to hit the reset button and rebuild in the worst way. They don't have a long-term plan at quarterback and are just a franchise lost in space at this point. The Saints are again in cap hell and should shed some veteran contracts to help free up some current and future cap relief.

And being that they are picking in a bit of a weird spot, they aren't likely in a position to make a move for a QB. They could instead bolster the trenches and add pass-rusher Mykel Williams from Georgia with the ninth overall pick.

This could continue their rebuilding of the defensive line and set the stage for a bigger move at QB in the 2026 NFL Draft, perhaps. Mykel Williams heads to the Saints in this mock draft.

10. Chicago Bears - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Chicao Bears hiring Ben Johnson as their new head coach was a very solid move, and if nothing else, they likely made the Detroit Lions weaker by stealing him away from that team. Johnson quickly proved to be one of the top offensive minds in the NFL during his time as the Lions offensive coordinator, and he'll now be tasked with trying to awaken the Caleb Williams era.

Well, I would expect Johnson to want to prioritize much of what the Detroit Lions did during his time there. The best unit on their roster for multiple years was the offensive line, and that also happens to be a huge need for Chicago. Taking a tackle in Kelvin Banks Jr at pick 10 who may end up kicking inside to guard is a wise move.

The Bears simply need better players along the offensive line, and should be making multiple moves to find them this offseason.