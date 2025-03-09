2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

23. Green Bay Packers - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

The Green Bay Packers are likely moving on from CB Jaire Alexander this offseason, so that does give them a hole in the secondary. They have the money to chase a top CB free agent, but they could also just take to the 2025 NFL Draft to grab someone like Shavon Revel from East Carolina. He tore his ACL at the beginning of the 2024 college football season but could be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.

The Packers need to add a couple of high-end players if they hope to take their roster to the next level. Heck, them being able to pull off a trade for DK Metcalf or Tee Higgins could be what this franchise is missing.

Green Bay went 11-6 in the 2024 NFL Season and lost in the first round of the postseason to the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Packers add the right players this offseason, they could absolutely compete for the NFC North title in the 2025 NFL Season.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

With Byron Murphy set to hit free agency and their secondary in general needing a bit of rebuilding, the Minnesota Vikings use their first-round pick in this mock draft on Azareye’h Thomas from Florida State.

A big piece of news broke recently that the team is likely not bringing Sam Darnold back in 2025, so they could be set to start someone different next season until JJ McCarthy is ready. Daniel Jones appears to be an option for them, but I also would not rule out Aaron Rodgers, who the New York Jets moved on from earlier this offseason.

Minnesota has done a stellar job at rebuilding this roster all while remaining competitive. That is a balance in the NFL that rarely happens overall. Minnesota may not win 14 games in 2025, but they could contend for the NFC North for a while and might be a safe bet to secure a Wild Card seed.