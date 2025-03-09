2025 NFL Mock Draft: Notable player trades highlight this three-round mock

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Kansas City Chiefs got plowed over and spit on in Super Bowl LIX, and it seems like the magic they had for much of the 2024 NFL Season wore off in a big way. KC most notably needs some left tackle help, but they also did just trade Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears.

I would expect another offseason where GM Brett Veach redoes the offensive line a bit. He did this following their Super Bowl loss back in 2020. However, I went with Malaki Starks at pick 31 in this NFL Mock Draft. The Chiefs could take to free agency to fill some needs, and they do have other draft picks to use on their other needs.

With Justin Reid set to be a free agent, they hope to not skip a beat on the backend by taking Starks from Georgia. This is a sound selection for the Kansas City Chiefs.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Philadelphia Eagles gave contract extensions to ILB Zack Baun and RB Saquon Barkley already, so it would not shock me if both Milton Williams and Josh Sweat departed. Philly simply may not be able to pay both, let alone one, and with how good Howie Roseman is at stacking the trenches, it’s the way they go in the first round of this mock draft.

They grab Tyleik Williams from Ohio State and try to keep that same energy along the DL in 2025. Philly is built to repeat, but we have seen just how hard it is. The Eagles pulled-apart the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, and there is no reason to believe they can’t get back to the big game in 2025.

Another defensive lineman is on the menu in the first round of the NFL Draft for Howie Roseman.