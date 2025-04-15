2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting landing spots for the top QB prospects

Jalen Milroe, Alabama: Pittsburgh Steelers (21st overall)

At this point in time, the Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to strike a deal with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And at this point, how likely is that to happen? Even if the Steelers can find a way to get a deal done with Rodgers, it doesn't solve their problem over the long haul.

The quarterback position in Pittsburgh has been in purgatory since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. Jalen Milroe offers a real chance to get out of that purgatory. He's extremely athletic, a great fit for the Arthur Smith offense, and would have two absolute studs to showcase his skills throwing the deep ball in DK Metcalf and George Pickens.

The Steelers have made the bold move to get another playmaker in the offense, now they have to do what it takes to get him a quarterback.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: Los Angeles Rams (26th overall)

One of the quarterbacks who could really thrive in the right situation is Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss. Not that other quarterbacks can't thrive in the right situations, but Dart is one of those types of prospects who will thrive in an offense that heavily incorporates play-action and the Rams fit the bill.

The Sean McVay offense, a branch of the Shanahan tree, incorporates plenty of play-action and Dart had one of the best success rates in all of college football last season off of play-action.

Dart has tremendous talent and maybe some unrealized potential. His situation this year feels somewhat similar to that of Bo Nix last year, in that if he can land with the right coaching staff, he could be significantly better than anyone expects.