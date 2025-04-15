2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting landing spots for the top QB prospects

Will Howard, Ohio State: Cleveland Browns (3rd round)

For the Browns in this year's draft, I'm torn between Will Howard and Jalen Milroe. Those guys couldn't be more different in their overall makeup as prospects, but this feels like the ideal type of scenario for the Browns on Day 2 of the draft. If they want to kick the can down the road at quarterback, then few options would be as intriguing in this draft class as Will Howard.

Howard is a local product who just helped lead Ohio State to a National Championship. He showed great improvement as an NFL prospect this past season and has actually got some dynamic abilities as a runner even if he's not the fastest in this class.

Howard has that gamer mentality and after transferring from Kansas State, we saw the type of poise he has and that kind of confidence will be absolutely necessary if he's going to do anything to help a Browns franchise that desperately needs it.

Tyler Shough, Louisville: New Orleans Saints (2nd round)

In the game of quarterback musical chairs, we've got to get serious about finding someone who could potentially start some games for the New Orleans Saints as early as the 2025 season.

Derek Carr's situation is murkier than ever with his latest injury update. This is Kellen Moore's first shot at being an NFL head coach and you never know when you're going to get one of those. The Saints could absolutely go with a 1st-round quarterback, but there's always going to be extra pressure to make things work in that scenario.

A second-round pick at QB may or may not work out, and is a much more worthwhile risk/reward proposition. Getting Tyler Shough, one of the fastest-rising players at the position in this class, could be a nice lottery ticket for the Saints and an option to make this new coaching staff look really good if it works out.