2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting landing spots for the top QB prospects

Kyle McCord, Syracuse: Las Vegas Raiders (3rd round)

The Las Vegas Raiders made a trade to acquire Geno Smith this offseason, but that doesn't mean they're going to be done adding at the quarterback position.

New head coach Pete Carroll could repeat history after acquiring a veteran quarterback in a trade and use a third-round pick on an upside play at the position, just like he did back in 2012 when he traded for Matt Flynn and then turned around and drafted Russell Wilson.

Kyle McCord, just like a lot of quarterbacks lately, has been gaining some steam the closer we get to the NFL Draft. The Raiders still have a third-round pick after sending one to the Seahawks for Geno Smith and they could use it to double up on the quarterback position. McCord led the FBS last season with 4,779 passing yards.

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: Miami Dolphins (3rd-4th round)

Dillon Gabriel could be this year's version of a Case Keenum. He's an older quarterback prospect who lacks ideal measurables, but his lack of ideal measurables haven't prevented him from being extremely productive over a long collegiate career.

The Miami Dolphins have one of the shakiest quarterback situations in the NFL with Tua Tagovailoa, and they added former 2nd overall pick Zach Wilson this offseason as some valuable insurance. After the debacle that was the 2024 season for the Dolphins, I would expect them to hedge their bets even further by drafting someone at quarterback.

Gabriel is a good fit for the Mike McDaniel offense and could probably even start in a pinch as a rookie. His experience at the college level will help him tremendously.

Quinn Ewers, Texas: Seattle Seahawks (4th round)

The Seattle Seahawks are going to be a very interesting team to monitor in the game of quarterback musical chairs. After trading Geno Smith to the Raiders, I really feel like just about any outcome is on the table.

They could take Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart at 18 overall. They could take someone like Tyler Shough in the 2nd round. They could go after a quarterback at any juncture, and even with Sam Darnold in place, I think you could make it make sense.

In this quarterback-centric mock draft, we'll take a conservative approach and project them to go after Quinn Ewers, effectively punting the situation to next offseason. The Seahawks could be in a position to draft a quarterback again next year, but Ewers has the look of a high-end backup at worst, so he would be a worthwhile Day 3 investment.