2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting rounds 2-3 after exciting 1st round

41. Chicago Bears: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Surprisingly, the ultra-athletic safety prospect out of South Carolina fell to the second round. The Bears would love to add his talent to their secondary.

42. New York Jets: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Jason Taylor played most of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, but he had a cup of coffee with the Jets. Now, his son starts off his career with the Jets and becomes a key weapon for Justin Fields.

43. San Francisco 49ers: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

The 49ers took a bit of a calculated risk in the 1st round with Mykel Williams, who flashed #1 pick stuff last year despite dealing with injuries. Here, they get a guy who could have been CB1 in the class were it not for an injury.

44. Dallas Cowboys: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Maybe the Cowboys really do like their running backs right now. They could go out and upgrade the wide receiver position opposite CeeDee Lamb and Jayden Higgins has drawn comparisons to Nico Collins.

45. Indianapolis Colts: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

The Indianapolis Colts scored pretty big in the first round with the addition of Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. Here, they get the ultra-athletic Landon Jackson, who could provide a spark off the edge.

46. Los Angeles Rams: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

After trading down from the 26th overall pick, the Rams might be plotting something at the quarterback position for 2026. For the time being, they get yet another player from the Florida State defense, this time looking at Azaraye’h Thomas in the secondary.

47. Arizona Cardinals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Arizona Cardinals boosted their interior pass rush in the first round, and they go after one of the top edge rushers on the board here in round two in Nic Scourton, who is one of the younger players in this draft class.

48. Miami Dolphins: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Benjamin Morrison was looking like he was on his way to a sure-fire top-10 NFL Draft status at the end of the 2023 season. Unfortunately, he’s fallen off a bit. The Dolphins could be trading Jalen Ramsey this weekend and need all the help they can get.