2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting rounds 2-3 after exciting 1st round

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

The Bengals need to continue upgrading their defensive front. I wouldn’t be shocked by another EDGE player here if there is even a remote chance they trade Trey Hendrickson. Darius Alexander can give you a pass rush threat from the interior.

50. Seattle Seahawks: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

The Seahawks traded away DK Metcalf this offseason and while they have talent at receiver, another playmaker with size couldn’t hurt. Tre Harris was the only receiver in college football this past season to have over 1,000 yards on less than 80 touches.

51. Denver Broncos: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The Denver Broncos passed on running backs and offensive weapons in round one, but they’re going to get help at running back in round 2 or 3. Quinshon Judkins has all of the makings of a big-time featured back in the NFL.

52. Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Mike Macdonald came to the Seahawks from the Baltimore Ravens, where he obviously became very familiar with Lamar Jackson. Jalen Mlroe might not be Lamar Jackson exactly, but he has those same dynamic traits as a runner.

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

The Bucs zigged when everyone thought they would zag in the first round, taking a receiver. They need to get some more help at all three levels of defense and JT Tuimoloau can provide some juice off the edge.

54. Green Bay Packers: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

The Packers love adding big, athletic guys from the SEC and Princely Umanmielen could be a nice value for them here. Don’t be shocked to see them take multiple corners on Day 2, either.

55. Los Angeles Chargers: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

The Chargers doubled down on the running back position with Najee Harris and first-rounder Omarion Hampton. They’re going to be physical offensively but they need to get tougher on the interior defensive line. TJ Sanders will help.

56. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

We already saw the Buffalo Bills go after a cornerback in round one to upgrade a secondary that needed a makeover, and I would not be shocked if they double up there or go after the best safety on their board here.