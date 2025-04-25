2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting rounds 2-3 after exciting 1st round

57. Carolina Panthers: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

I love that the Panthers went after a big-bodied receiver to help out Bryce Young in the first round, but this team needs critical mass defensively. Their personnel is horrendous on that side of the ball. Get someone who can get after the QB.

58. Houston Texans: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The Houston Texans have to add to the offensive line in this draft. It wasn’t shocking to see them move out of round 1 entirely but they passed on some players who could legitimately help them immediately.

59. Baltimore Ravens: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

The Baltimore Ravens get themselves another big-time value here at the back end of round two, adding a pocket-collapsing defensive lineman in Alfred Collins to supplement the Malaki Starks pick in round one.

60. Detroit Lions: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

After getting tougher on the interior defensive line in round one, the Detroit Lions address a need on the interior offensive line in round two. Marcus Mbow is a versatile player who could start right away at guard.

61. Washington Commanders: Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

The Commanders went with an Oregon Ducks player in the first round (Josh Conerly) and they stick with the Ducks program here in round two. Dan Quinn likes the “tweener” types of players and Burch could play all over his defensive front.

62. Buffalo Bills: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

The Buffalo Bills need to get more guys who can cause havoc off the edge, and Jack Sawyer will not only be a great player for this locker room but he can be a “bat out of hell” as a pass rusher.

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

The Chiefs have Isiah Pacheco and a bunch of old guys at running back. It’s time to upgrade that position. Kaleb Johnson in this Chiefs offense might be a cheat code.

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

The Eagles landed Jihaad Campbell in the first round of this draft and they are not done adding to the defensive front seven. Shemar Turner will help them replace Milton Williams.