2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting rounds 2-3 after exciting 1st round

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-Round Predictions

65. New York Giants: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee

66. Kansas City Chiefs: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

67. Cleveland Browns: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

68. Las Vegas Raiders: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

69. New England Patriots: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

71. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

72. Chicago Bears: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

73. New York Jets: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

74. Carolina Panthers: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

75. San Francisco 49ers: Demetrius Knight, LB, South Caroina

76. Dallas Cowboys: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

77. New England Patriots: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

78. Arizona Cardinals: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

79. Houston Texans: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia

80. Indianapolis Colts: Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia

81. Cincinnati Bengals: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

82. Seattle Seahawks: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma

85. Denver Broncos: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

87. Green Bay Packers: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

89. Houston Texans: Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska

90. Los Angeles Rams: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

91. Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

92. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Grant, OL, William & Mary

93. New Orleans Saints: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

94. Cleveland Browns: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Ty Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

96. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

97. Minnesota Vikings: Nohl Williams, CB, Cal

98. Miami Dolphins: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

99. Houston Texans: Thomas Fidone, TE, Nebraska

100. San Francisco 49ers: Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

101. Atlanta Falcons: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

102. Detroit Lions: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

With uncertainty surrounding quarterback Derek Carr, the New Orleans Saints have to get a quarterback at some point, right? The Falcons aren't going to trade them Kirk Cousins, right?

Luckily, Tyler Shough is still available in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft scenario, giving the Saints at least an interesting option along with Spencer Rattler. Shough could end up going a lot higher than this (maybe even to the Saints in the second round) but if he's there in the third, it would be a worthwhile dart throw for a team like New Orleans.

One of the more underrated losses for the 49ers this offseason was the loss of linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw was a huge component of that defense and I think Robert Saleh was excited to have him back in the fold, but he chose to leave for the Denver Broncos. So in this mock draft, the 49ers get South Carolina's tackling machine Demetrius Knight.

The Broncos and Chargers competed for tight ends in NFL Free Agency. Well, to be clear, they competed for Evan Engram. And the Broncos beat the Chargers out for him. Both of these teams still need help at the position, and both of them get some really fun players here in the third round with Harold Fannin going to Denver and Terrance Ferguson heading to the Chargers.