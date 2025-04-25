2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting rounds 2-3 after exciting 1st round

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-Round Predictions
65. New York Giants: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee
66. Kansas City Chiefs: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
67. Cleveland Browns: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
68. Las Vegas Raiders: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State
69. New England Patriots: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
71. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
72. Chicago Bears: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
73. New York Jets: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
74. Carolina Panthers: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
75. San Francisco 49ers: Demetrius Knight, LB, South Caroina
76. Dallas Cowboys: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
77. New England Patriots: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
78. Arizona Cardinals: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
79. Houston Texans: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
80. Indianapolis Colts: Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia
81. Cincinnati Bengals: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
82. Seattle Seahawks: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma
85. Denver Broncos: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
87. Green Bay Packers: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
89. Houston Texans: Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska
90. Los Angeles Rams: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
91. Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
92. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Grant, OL, William & Mary
93. New Orleans Saints: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
94. Cleveland Browns: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Ty Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
96. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
97. Minnesota Vikings: Nohl Williams, CB, Cal
98. Miami Dolphins: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
99. Houston Texans: Thomas Fidone, TE, Nebraska
100. San Francisco 49ers: Anthony Belton, OT, NC State
101. Atlanta Falcons: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
102. Detroit Lions: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia
With uncertainty surrounding quarterback Derek Carr, the New Orleans Saints have to get a quarterback at some point, right? The Falcons aren't going to trade them Kirk Cousins, right?
Luckily, Tyler Shough is still available in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft scenario, giving the Saints at least an interesting option along with Spencer Rattler. Shough could end up going a lot higher than this (maybe even to the Saints in the second round) but if he's there in the third, it would be a worthwhile dart throw for a team like New Orleans.
One of the more underrated losses for the 49ers this offseason was the loss of linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw was a huge component of that defense and I think Robert Saleh was excited to have him back in the fold, but he chose to leave for the Denver Broncos. So in this mock draft, the 49ers get South Carolina's tackling machine Demetrius Knight.
The Broncos and Chargers competed for tight ends in NFL Free Agency. Well, to be clear, they competed for Evan Engram. And the Broncos beat the Chargers out for him. Both of these teams still need help at the position, and both of them get some really fun players here in the third round with Harold Fannin going to Denver and Terrance Ferguson heading to the Chargers.