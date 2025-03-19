2025 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders pair up Geno Smith with franchise QB in waiting

2nd round: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The New York Giants get clowned quite a bit for letting Saquon Barkley leave in NFL Free Agency and justifiably so. But the Raiders don't get clowned quite enough for a similarly bad move of letting Josh Jacobs walk in NFL Free Agency to the Green Bay Packers.

The absence of Jacobs was felt in a big way last year for the Raiders, who clearly need a new featured running back for their offense. Luckily for them, the 2025 NFL Draft class is absolutely loaded at the position and Quinshon Judkins could be the perfect fit for what Pete Carroll has always coveted at the position.

Judkins is big, fast, strong, and nimble. He can plow through defenders or he can blow by them. Some have compared him to Marshawn Lynch and if Carroll even gets a whiff of Lynch from this guy, the Raiders won't likely hestitate to pick him.

3rd round: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

You made the trade for the quarterback, you drafted another quarterback, now keep getting those guys support in the form of either weapons or offensive linemen. The wide receiver class in the 2025 NFL Draft doesn't appear to have the type of top-end talent that gets NFL scouting departments giddy, but there are a lot of really intriguing players deeper down the board like Jaylin Noel.

Noel is one of a handful of freaky-athletic Iowa State prospects in this year's class and one of a couple of wide receivers (Jayden Higgins) with the ideal combination of height/weight/speed.

The Raiders could pair Noel up with some of their smaller, faster receivers and let him win contested catch situations in favorable matchups.