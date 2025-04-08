2025 NFL Mock Draft: Ridiculous trades shake-up top 10 in latest mock

9. New Orleans Saints - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The New Orleans Saints traded Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders and lost Paulson Adebo in free agency this offseason, so their CB room could use a boost. Will Johnson is the pick here for the Saints as they try to rebuild this roster with young talent on rookie deals.

10. Chicago Bears - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

Kelvin Banks Jr could complete a total overhaul of the Chicago Bears offensive line. The Bears traded for Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney, and signed Drew Dalman, so this unit is already much better on paper, but Banks could truly button it up for years to come.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

The San Francisco 49ers take one of the best prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft and land LB/EDGE hybrid Jalon Walker from Georgia. Walker could primarily settle into more of an EDGE role in the NFL, but him being more of a utility player like this could truly benefit a defense for the long-term.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (via DAL) - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

With the Las Vegas Raiders moving down six picks into the early-teens, them still being able to draft Tet McMillan is truly awesome. I guess the Raiders think they have their QB with Geno Smith, but Smith will need another weapon or two to use in the passing game. McMillan is a physical receiver and could be a Day 1 contributor on this offense. If nothing else, Geno Smith can get the ball to his playmakers.

13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Miami Dolphins add some aggression and toughness to their offense and grab Tyler Warren, the tight end from Penn State.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Needing to shore up the offensive line, the Indianapolis Colts draft an extremely clean and polished prospect in Tyler Booker from Alabama.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars (via ATL) - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

With the Jacksonville Jaguars moving down a bit, they turn their attention to the playmakers and grab Colston Loveland from Michigan.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Right in the middle of the first round in our latest mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals add another first-round wider receiver and grab Matthew Golden from Texas.