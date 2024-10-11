2025 NFL mock draft: Roster needs for teams picking in the top-5
The 2025 NFL Draft is still a ways away, but let's look at the top team needs for teams picking in the top-5. We've now just begun Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season, so there is a lot of time between now and when the NFL Draft rolls around this coming April.
It's not likely to be as talented at the top, but there is some nice value to be had in the middle rounds. As of now, some unsurprising teams would pick in the top-5 if the 2025 NFL Draft began today. Let's look at some of their roster needs here.
1. New England Patriots - LT, WR
It's not a shock that the New England Patriots are not only picking this high in the 2025 NFL Draft at the moment but also need some serious help on offense. This offensive line might be one of the worst the NFL has seen in years, and the team does not have a viable WR1.
Yes, the Patriots are rebuilding, but this roster talent on offense is horrendous.
De-facto GM Eliot Wolf surely has his hands full here, as the mess that Bill Belichick left is evident and is going to take years to clean up.
2. Cincinnati Bengals - DL, DB
The Cincinnati Bengals' defense could not stop a toddler. They need to get younger and more explosive along the defensive front and also need to get some legitimate talent in the secondary. The Bengals have had some notable draft misses in recent years, and those misses are beginning to catch up with them.
Their offense is again among the best in the NFL, but the defense is why this team is 1-4 on the season with no solution in sight.
3. Los Angeles Rams - DB, QB
The Los Angeles Rams signed a ton of free agents in the secondary this past offseason, and with how poorly the secondary has played, I could see a ton of mock drafts having the Rams taking a DB in the first round, but they also do need a long-term solution at QB, as Matthew Stafford is currently in his age-36 season.
4. Cleveland Browns - QB, WR
The Cleveland Browns are a hot mess and need to turn the page from Deshaun Watson as soon as possible. At this rate, they will be in a good position to take a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They could also use some WR help, as their best WR is Amari Cooper who is likely on his way out, and Jerry Jeudy is not a WR1.
The Browns need an offensive makeover.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - OT, DL
I did not see this coming, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are a bad team and may not be able to dig out of this. I loved their roster coming into the season and thought GM Trent Baalke did a nice job at re-stocking the team with talent, but it's not come together. I do wonder just how much better this team would be if they had a different coaching staff, but it's clear that the Jags need some tackle help and could probably use another player along the defensive line.