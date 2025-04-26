2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 4 mock draft with surprise team for Shedeur Sanders

111. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, EDGE/DL, Georgia

It’s been far too long since Howie Roseman has scratched the itch. He needs a Georgia Bulldogs player ASAP. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is a fun addition to the Philly defensive front.

112. New Orleans Saints: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

The Saints keep it local to get some additional help off the edge in the pass rush department. The former Oregon Ducks transfer had 8.5 sacks last season.

113. San Francisco 49ers: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

It’s hard to believe Marcus Mbow is still on the board here, but the reloading San Francisco 49ers won’t complain. This guy is athletic and can play pretty much anywhere they want to slot him.

114. Carolina Panthers: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

The Carolina Panthers moved up the board to add a couple of EDGE rushers after the selection of Tetairoa McMillan in the 1st round. Here they get someone who can capitalize off that pass rush in sleeper corner Zah Frazier.

115. Arizona Cardinals: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

The Cardinals have spent three straight picks to open up the 2025 NFL Draft on the defensive side of the ball, and understandably so. They need to add some beef offensively and Cameron Williams has starting potential on the right side.

116. Miami Dolphins: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida

You can’t help but wonder if we’ll see Jalen Ramsey get traded at some point on Saturday. The Dolphins will have to act quickly to get some more bodies in the building. Their secondary is already hurting.

117. Indianapolis Colts: Seth McLaughlin, IOL, Ohio State

Don’t even think about suggesting someone who isn’t from the Big Ten to Colts GM Chris Ballard. He’s not having it. He opened up with three straight picks from the Big Ten and he’s not stopping anytime soon.

118. Atlanta Falcons: Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska

The Falcons have done a solid job maneuvering around the board to get targets on their list in the defensive playmaker department. Getting some more help up front after losing Grady Jarrett would be wise.