2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 4 mock draft with surprise team for Shedeur Sanders

119. Cincinnati Bengals: Ty Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

The run on defensive linemen continues as the Bengals go with a local product and add Ty Hamilton into the mix on that defensive line.

120. Tennessee Titans: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

The Titans add another playmaker to the offense and I wouldn’t be surprised if we started to see them load up on former teammates of Cam Ward to help the #1 overall pick feel even more welcome.

121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

The Buccaneers still need to add a linebacker from this class after going back-to-back corners in the second and third rounds. Danny Stutsman is an absolute baller.

122. Carolina Panthers: CJ West, DL, Indiana

Have we mentioned this year’s draft is exceptionally deep along the defensive line? The Carolina Panthers make it four straight picks on the defensive side of the ball and add some juice on the interior.

123. Pittsburgh Steelers: Billy Bowman, DB, Oklahoma

Billy Bowman is one of the more underrated players in this class at safety, a player who is undersized but packs a punch. He’s a perfect fit for the Steelers, who will continue to send signals to Aaron Rodgers that he isn’t in danger of being replaced by a rookie.

124. Green Bay Packers: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Mississippi

The Packers are curiously passing on cornerbacks once again. You can’t help but wonder if we’re going to be on Jaire Alexander watch again or if that ship has sailed. They need help in the pass rush department and Brian Gutekunst loves athletic guys from the SEC.

125. Los Angeles Chargers: Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

The Chargers took Joe Alt out of Notre Dame last year and they go back to the Golden Domers once again to upgrade their tight end group.

126. Cleveland Browns: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

The Browns have to take another player out of Ohio State after the Buckeyes won the championship. They go after some help in the defensive backfield and special teams here.