2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 4 mock draft with surprise team for Shedeur Sanders

127. Los Angeles Rams: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

The Los Angeles Rams seem to find great value picks for their defense at every turn of the draft, and I think Chris Paul Jr. here in the 4th round would be absolute robbery. He’s got starter potential.

128. Washington Commanders: Jordan Phillips, DL, Maryland

The Commanders don’t go too far away from their backyard with this pick, getting a very young and raw player with Jordan Phillips but an awesome talent who could make them look like geniuses in a couple of years.

129. Baltimore Ravens: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

There’s really no good reason why Deone Walker is falling this far based on his 2023 production at Kentucky. He was a legit 1st-round lock a year ago at this point. The Ravens can get the best out of him and keep adding to their ridiculous draft class.

130. Philadelphia Eagles: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

The Eagles haven’t been able to draft super well at wide receiver over the last couple of years, and they’ve had to get creative in supplementing their depth. Tory Horton would be a fun dart throw for this team on Day 3.

131. New Orleans Saints: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

An ankle injury might have dropped Gunnar Helm right out of the top 100 picks but he’s got a chance to be a really productive pro and would be a fun value for the Saints here.

132. Buffalo Bills: Sebastian Castro, S, Iowa

The Buffalo Bills have already upgraded in the secondary in this draft but I don’t think they’re done. They go after Sebastian Castro here in the 4th round and get a player who is going to be starting sooner rather than later.