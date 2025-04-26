2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 4 mock draft with surprise team for Shedeur Sanders

133. Kansas City Chiefs: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

The Chiefs are all about speed and they become the fourth AFC West team to go after a running back in this class. Tuten would give an already very fast team yet another impressive weapon.

134. Denver Broncos: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

The Broncos already used a pick on RJ Harvey but they can double up on backs and reset at the position in this class. Skattebo is a physical player with intriguing versatility.

135. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

Shockingly the Raiders have done nothing in this draft yet at the quarterback position. Will Howard played for Raiders OC Chip Kelly last year at Ohio State, so he seems like a natural fit.

136. Baltimore Ravens: Miles Frazier, IOL, LSU

The Ravens already took Emery Jones out of LSU, and here they get his teammate on the Tigers offensive line. Eric DeCosta keeps loading up in the trenches.

137. Seattle Seahawks: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn

The Seattle Seahawks have done a great job of maximizing value in this draft, but they still need to add depth and possible starters on that offensive line.

138. San Francisco 49ers: Thomas Fidone, TE, Nebraska

It wouldn’t be surprising in the slightest to see the San Francisco 49ers go hunting for the “next” George Kittle and Nebraska’s Thomas Fidone could be exactly that.