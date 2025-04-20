2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full seven-round mock draft with shocking picks

With the 2025 NFL Draft officially beginning this week, we have rolled out a seven-round mock draft to get you ready for the real thing. We've not yet rolled out a seven-round mock draft until today. With the draft beginning in four days, the final preparations from teams are surely being made.

The 2025 NFL Draft class is an interesting one - the QB class is weaker and the blue-chip talent is not there, but this could be a good draft to simply find good, solid football players. The player you take with the 10th pick might be similar to the player you take with the 25th pick.

However, all of that could be untrue if these prospects end up being better than expected. We're nearing the final countdown of the 2025 NFL Draft after long last.

Let's celebrate that a bit with this seven-round mock.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Complete seven-round mock draft predictions

Round 1

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is likely set in stone at this point. The Tennessee Titans should be taking Cam Ward, the best quarterback in the class. This is a weaker QB class, but if nothing else, there is no doubt who the top prospect is.

Ward is more on the raw side and will need some refinement, but the ceiling is there and the qualities that he already has down pat are very enticing. The Titans new GM is Mike Borgonzi, and this should be his first draft pick for the franchise.

2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter may primarily play wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns but is plenty good enough to play both sides of the ball. Hunter is perhaps the Shohei Ohtani of football and should make an immediate impact in Cleveland. If nothing else, Hunter should help the Cleveland Browns sell more tickets.

He is the second overall pick in our seven-round mock draft.