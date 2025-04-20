2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full seven-round mock draft with shocking picks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

It is obvious that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need some help in the secondary, so while you may be bored of seeing a defensive back mocked to the team in the first round, it's a need. Tampa again won the NFC South in 2024; they finished 10-7 but lost in the Wild Card Round to the Washington Commanders.

This team is good, and nothing more. Baker Mayfield did have the best year of his career last season, but his offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, is now the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bucs will again have a new play-caller but should still remain atop the division.

I could see the Atlanta Falcons making a push, but until further notice, the Buccaneers should again be the favorites.

20. Carolina Panthers (via DEN) - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

With the Denver Broncos having traded up with the Carolina Panthers, the Panthers are now picking at the Broncos original first-round slot - pick 20. The Panthers were still able to land an elite prospect in Jahdae Barron, a defensive back from Texas who is like Brian Branch in that both can play all over the secondary.

GM Dan Morgan has really been an aggressive GM during his short tenure with the team, and it's all centered around trying to give Bryce Young everything he needs to success. And yes, a competent defense will help out Young and the offense in 2025.

The Panthers will need to add another body at wide receiver at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft, but if things continue to click for the young QB, the Panthers might be able to make a run at the NFC South in 2025. Barron to the Panthers at pick 20 in our latest NFL mock draft.